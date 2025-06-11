Uzbekistan sees growth in construction activity in early 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. Construction of buildings and structures in Uzbekistan reached a total value of 51.6 trillion soums ($4.13 billion) from January to April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s National Statistics Committee shows a 6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The construction of buildings and structures accounted for 69.8 percent of the total volume of construction work carried out during this period.

Monthly breakdown of construction volumes in 2025:

January – 8.8 trillion soums ($704 million)

February – 18.9 trillion soums ($1.51 billion)

March – 36 trillion soums ($2.88 billion)

April – 51.6 trillion soums ($4.13 billion)

The consistent upward trajectory is indicative of sustained infrastructural advancements and heightened capital influx within the nation’s construction domain.