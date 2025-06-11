Mellat Insurance Company in Iran riding wave with uptick in its premium collections

Iran’s Mellat Insurance Company saw its premium collections soar by 409 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian year. Total premiums reached nearly 41.9 trillion rials, significantly up from the same period last year. Claim payouts also surged, increasing more than sixfold year-on-year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register