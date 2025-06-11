Azerbaijan eyes deeper economic ties with Uzbekistan at upcoming investment forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Azerbaijan plans to hold an investment forum on June 27-28, aiming to deepen economic ties with Uzbekistan, said Yusif Abdullayev, Acting Director of the Agency for Promotion of Exports and Investments of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).

He spoke at the panel session "Azerbaijan – Uzbekistan: Vector of Economic Partnership" during the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Attracting investment remains a top priority for Azerbaijan. Abdullayev expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Infrastructure for their collaborative efforts. "Along with the minister, there is always a very constructive dialogue going on. The roadmap covers more than 30 projects," he added.

He noted several key sectors driving cooperation, including e-commerce and construction. "For Azerbaijan, the reconstruction of territories is very important. One of the most active groups of companies in Uzbekistan is conducting important talks on building apartment complexes to create textile clusters," Abdullayev said.

Regarding agriculture, he highlighted progress in cotton cluster projects: "Within this project, we have already planted 2,000 hectares and hope to increase this number to 6,000 hectares. We have a couple of hectares for the current season and are now awaiting the first harvest."

The manufacturing sector also remains a focus. "Our traditional cooperation in infrastructure and car manufacturing is ongoing. Currently, there is a functioning manufacturer where we have already produced 9,000 units of the Chevrolet model. This confirms the strength of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ and ‘Made in Uzbekistan’ brands," he noted.

On urban development, Abdullayev referred to recent discussions about construction projects in Baku. "On June 4-5, a delegation visited the White City area in Baku, and we believe this project will be implemented soon," he said.

Looking ahead, Abdullayev highlighted growing trade relations. "We discussed the trade group and hope that with the appointment of trade representatives, our cooperation will continue developing," he concluded.