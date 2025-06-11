Iran boosts non-oil exports to Turkmenistan in early 2025

Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan increased by 17.3% in value and 3.3% in weight during the first two months of 2025, reaching $82.4 million and 250,000 tons. The main exports included agricultural products, industrial goods, and petrochemicals, contributing to a 13% rise in trade turnover between the two countries compared to the same period last year.

