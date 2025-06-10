Azerbaijan's state budget tax inflows beat forecast in 5M2025

State tax revenues for January to May exceeded projections, reaching nearly 7.84 billion manat, driven largely by the non-oil and gas sector. Compared to the same period last year, tax collections saw a 4.6 percent increase, with the non-oil sector accounting for the majority of the growth.

