Azerbaijani oil progresses in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 10 grew by $1.06 (1.5 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $71.85 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $1.1 (1.58 percent) to $70.6 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude rose by $0.79 (1.41 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $56.81 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, increased by $0.75 (1.01 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $69.6 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

