Kazakhstan, Slovakia discuss new opportunities for bilateral projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 11. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during the latter’s official visit to Astana, emphasizing the growing partnership between the two countries and their shared interest in expanding cooperation across a range of sectors, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the importance Kazakhstan places on its relations with Slovakia, calling the country one of Kazakhstan’s key partners within the European Union.

"Kazakhstan and Slovakia enjoy close relations, and we are implementing major joint projects," Tokayev said. "We believe there are still many opportunities that require further exploration and development. That’s why we attach great significance to your visit, which we see as an important step toward strengthening our bilateral cooperation".

The Kazakh leader underscored his commitment to deepening ties with Slovakia across various areas, expressing confidence in the long-term potential of the partnership.

Prime Minister Fico, in turn, thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and reaffirmed Slovakia’s readiness to build on the existing friendship and economic collaboration.

"There are no political disagreements between our countries, which allows us to fully focus on mutually beneficial economic relations and strengthening our friendship. Today, we will discuss several important and promising projects, and I’m confident that the results of this visit will be very positive," said Fico.

The talks underscored a shared political will to expand cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and technological development, and reflected a broader strategy to enhance Kazakhstan’s engagement with EU member states.