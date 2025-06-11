Azerbaijani Central Bank depicts annual inflation's movement along predicted trajectory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Annual inflation in Azerbaijan is moving along the predicted trajectory, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the decision of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the interest rate corridor parameters.

The decision noted that in May 2025, 12-month inflation was 6.3 percent, and monthly inflation was 0.3 percent. Annual price growth was 7.6 percent for food goods and services and 2.7 percent for non-food goods. Annual core inflation was 4.8 percent.

"Uncertainties regarding external factors affecting inflation have remained high in recent months. According to the International Monetary Fund, in April 2025, the commodity price index decreased by one percent monthly and by 4.6 percent annually. The weighted average annual inflation of trading partners was 9.6 percent in April of this year compared to the same month of the previous year. The nominal effective exchange rate of the manat in the non-oil and gas sector remained stable in May 2025 compared to the same month of the previous year," the CBA statement notes.

