Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 11

Business Materials 11 June 2025 09:34 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of five currencies increased, while 40 decreased compared to June 10.

As for CBI, $1 equals 643,477 rials, and one euro is 734,981 rials, while on June 10, one euro was 735,873 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 11

Rial on June 10

1 US dollar

USD

643,477

644,073

1 British pound

GBP

869,146

873,586

1 Swiss franc

CHF

782,737

784,987

1 Swedish króna

SEK

67,030

67,155

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

63,742

64,059

1 Danish krone

DKK

98,529

98,645

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,518

7,519

1 UAE Dirham

AED

175,215

175,377

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,100,825

2,099,242

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

228,052

228,252

100 Japanese yen

JPY

444,015

446,149

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

81,983

82,069

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,671,727

1,673,537

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

470,212

470,922

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

388,850

390,041

1 South African rand

ZAR

36,325

36,372

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,412

16,416

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,214

8,150

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

176,779

176,943

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

49,093

49,110

1 Syrian pound

SYP

49

50

1 Australian dollar

AUD

419,601

420,292

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

171,594

171,753

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,711,375

1,712,960

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

499,927

501,156

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

526,643

526,940

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,521

21,534

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

307

307

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

469,627

469,714

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,924

117,961

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

89,530

89,688

100 Thai baht

THB

1,972,119

1,971,856

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

151,893

152,149

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

470,364

475,324

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

907,584

908,425

1 euro

EUR

734,981

735,873

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

126,535

126,468

1 Georgian lari

GEL

235,827

236,050

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,553

39,548

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,220

9,223

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

196,481

196,669

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

378,516

378,867

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,152,952

1,154,047

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

64,542

64,996

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

183,372

184,064

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,501

6,527

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 813,151 rials and $1 costs 711,915 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 791,002 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,524 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 816,000–819,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 932,000–935,000 rials.

