Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of five currencies increased, while 40 decreased compared to June 10.

As for CBI, $1 equals 643,477 rials, and one euro is 734,981 rials, while on June 10, one euro was 735,873 rials.

Currency Rial on June 11 Rial on June 10 1 US dollar USD 643,477 644,073 1 British pound GBP 869,146 873,586 1 Swiss franc CHF 782,737 784,987 1 Swedish króna SEK 67,030 67,155 1 Norwegian krone NOK 63,742 64,059 1 Danish krone DKK 98,529 98,645 1 Indian rupee INR 7,518 7,519 1 UAE Dirham AED 175,215 175,377 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,100,825 2,099,242 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 228,052 228,252 100 Japanese yen JPY 444,015 446,149 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 81,983 82,069 1 Omani rial OMR 1,671,727 1,673,537 1 Canadian dollar CAD 470,212 470,922 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 388,850 390,041 1 South African rand ZAR 36,325 36,372 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,412 16,416 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,214 8,150 1 Qatari riyal QAR 176,779 176,943 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 49,093 49,110 1 Syrian pound SYP 49 50 1 Australian dollar AUD 419,601 420,292 1 Saudi riyal SAR 171,594 171,753 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,711,375 1,712,960 1 Singapore dollar SGD 499,927 501,156 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 526,643 526,940 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,521 21,534 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 307 307 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 469,627 469,714 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,924 117,961 1 Chinese yuan CNY 89,530 89,688 100 Thai baht THB 1,972,119 1,971,856 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 151,893 152,149 1,000 South Korean won KRW 470,364 475,324 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 907,584 908,425 1 euro EUR 734,981 735,873 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 126,535 126,468 1 Georgian lari GEL 235,827 236,050 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,553 39,548 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,220 9,223 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 196,481 196,669 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 378,516 378,867 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,152,952 1,154,047 1 Tajik somoni TJS 64,542 64,996 1 Turkmen manat TMT 183,372 184,064 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,501 6,527

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 813,151 rials and $1 costs 711,915 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 791,002 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,524 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 816,000–819,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 932,000–935,000 rials.

