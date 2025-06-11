Uzbekistan, Tajikistan explore new venues for economic growth at Tashkent Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. Within the framework of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, met with the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Kohir Rasulzoda, to discuss enhancing ties and boosting trade, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

The discussions centered on deepening the longstanding friendship, strategic partnership, and alliance between the two countries, while reviewing the progress of high-level agreements. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the significant advancements in multifaceted cooperation, highlighting the growing trade turnover and increased volumes of cargo transportation. Joint projects have been successfully implemented across various sectors, including industry, energy, electrical engineering, textiles, agriculture, and other priority areas.

Furthermore, there has been a significant uptick in interregional collaboration, characterized by dynamic cultural and humanitarian exchanges occurring between the two sovereign entities.



An essential insight gleaned from the assembly was the imperative to formulate a novel economic framework for the collaboration. Both parties underscored the criticality of deploying robust strategies to optimize trade dynamics, foster innovative partnership frameworks, and fortify transnational synergies.



Tajikistan has ascended as a pivotal trading ally for Uzbekistan, positioning itself within the upper echelons of the top 20 regarding bilateral commerce. In the fiscal year 2024, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations achieved a remarkable $702.7 million, reflecting a significant uptick in economic exchange and cross-border commerce dynamics.