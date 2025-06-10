Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin drops in price
The price of Iran's new Bahar Azadi gold coin decreased slightly from 734 million rials ($1,139) on June 9 to 724 million rials ($1,124) on June 10, amid ongoing price fluctuations following Iran’s Central Bank’s adoption of a floating exchange rate system on May 31, 2024.
