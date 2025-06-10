Azerbaijan's MFA extends condolences to Austria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. We are saddened by the tragic shooting at the secondary school in Graz, Austria, which has claimed the lives of innocent students and teachers, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Austria. We wish a swift and full recovery for those who have been injured," the ministry emphasized.
Today, a school shooting in Austria has left 11 people dead and nearly 30 injured, with at least four of them in critical condition.
