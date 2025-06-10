Azerbaijan's MFA extends condolences to Austria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ We are saddened by the tragic shooting at the secondary school in Graz, Austria, which has claimed the lives of innocent students and teachers, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Austria. We wish a swift and full recovery for those who have been injured," the ministry emphasized.

Today, a school shooting in Austria has left 11 people dead and nearly 30 injured, with at least four of them in critical condition.

