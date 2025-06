BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has made an official visit to Uzbekistan, a source in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

"At the Tashkent International Airport, Asadov was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and other officials," the source added.

