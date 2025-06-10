bp presents new project to support legal education resource dev't in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. bp today announced its new project aimed at supporting the enhancement of the quality of legal education in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The project focuses on the development and publication of six essential textbooks to enhance the teaching of jurisprudence in local universities. It aims to foster academic excellence, promote legal literacy, and support the next generation of legal professionals in the country.

bp today publicly presented five of the books already completed, with the plans to publish the remaining book in September this year.

This project is part bp’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and capacity-building in Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event marking the public presentation of the five completed books, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “By investing in the development of legal education resources, we aim to support local legal experts in the creation of high-quality educational materials. This will ultimately contribute to the modernization of legal education in the country and the formation of a well-informed, rights-conscious generation of legal professionals.

“All six textbooks have been developed in close collaboration with legal scholars and experts. We hope the books will be a significant contribution to meeting the growing demand for modern legal resources among university students, theory teachers, as well as practitioners. We are, in particular, pleased that among the six textbooks included in the project, four are being published for the first time in Azerbaijan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s legal academic landscape,” he noted.

The books included in the project are:

1. “International Medical Law” – the first of its kind in Azerbaijan, this textbook addresses the intersection of healthcare and human rights, reflecting Azerbaijan’s growing engagement in international medical cooperation. It covers a wide range of topics, including medical ethics, legal regulation of healthcare services, and the role of international institutions.

2. “Mediation Law: General Provisions” – the first of its kind in Azerbaijan, this textbook introduces the legal framework of mediation, offering a detailed overview of its principles, structure, and regulatory aspects. It aims to fill existing gaps in legal education and support the development of a mediation culture in Azerbaijan.

3. “Mediation Law” – the first of its kind in Azerbaijan, this publication focuses on the scientific and doctrinal foundations of mediation law. This textbook provides a comprehensive analysis of mediation as a legal discipline and supports the academic and practical understanding of mediation.

4. “International Public Law – General Part” (Revised 2nd Edition) - This updated edition of the first academic course on international public law offers a comprehensive doctrinal understanding of the field. It covers key concepts such as the subject and principles of international law, its sources, the subjects of international law, mechanisms for dispute resolution, and international legal responsibility. The revised edition includes significant additions and updates to reflect recent developments in international legal theory and practice.

5. “International Public Law – Specific Part” (Revised 2nd Edition) – This textbook provides a detailed analysis of the specific branches of international public law, including the law of international treaties, foreign relations, international organizations, humanitarian law, and international economic law. The revised edition incorporates new insights and theoretical advancements. It supports the development of a deeper understanding of the global legal order and Azerbaijan’s role within it.

6. “Human Rights. Encyclopaedia” – the first of its kind in Azerbaijan, this comprehensive teaching aid, which is yet to be published, includes over a thousand articles covering both theoretical and practical aspects of human rights. It explores the history, development, and classification of human rights, as well as international and national legal frameworks. It aims to foster a deeper understanding of human rights and promote a culture of respect and legal literacy in Azerbaijani society.

All textbooks are intended for a wide audience - students, educators, academics, legal professionals, human rights advocates, international affairs specialists, graduate and doctoral candidates, legal scholars and practitioners, as well as mediators and policymakers.

The total cost of the project is 230,038 manat ($135,316), covering all stages from content development to publication and project administration.

The project is implemented by the public union “Modern International Law and Sustainable Development.”

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel