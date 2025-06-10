Iran cranks up gears on production from its South Pars gas field

Output from Phase 11 of the South Pars gas field has surged by 60 percent in the past 10 months, now reaching 20 million cubic meters per day. This marks a significant rise from last summer’s level of 12 million. Since the current Iranian administration took office, cumulative extraction has grown from 3.4 to 5.1 billion cubic meters.

