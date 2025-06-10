SOCAR makes first coupon payment on green bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has made the first coupon payment on its green bonds, with $3 million transferred to bondholders’ accounts on June 10, 2025, Trend reports citing SOCAR Capital.

As stipulated in the bond prospectus, payments are made on the next business day if the scheduled date falls on a non-working day.

The green bonds launched on January 15, 2025 have attracted strong investor interest, reflecting support for Azerbaijan's growing commitment to green energy development.

Since March 7, when the bonds became available for secondary market trading, over 330 transactions totaling $13.8 million have been executed on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE). SOCAR’s green bonds have accounted for 66.5% of all corporate bond transactions on the BSE this year.

Issued with a 6% annual yield and a 5-year maturity, the bonds are exempt from all taxes and offer quarterly coupon payments. Marketed and maintained by ABB Invest, the bonds are expected to deliver a total return of $60 million to investors by maturity.