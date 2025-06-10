Azerbaijan set to mark the 130th anniversary of Academic Mustafa Topchubashov - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijan will mark the 130th anniversary of one of the country's most influential figures in the field of medicine, academic Mustafa Topchubashov, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree in this regard.

The decree states that the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will prepare and implement a program of events dedicated to the anniversary.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing related matters arising from the decree.

In August 2025, Azerbaijan will mark the 130th anniversary of the birth of one of the founding figures of the National Academy of Sciences, a prominent scholar, and a well-known public figure, Doctor of Medical Sciences, full member of the USSR Academy of Medical Sciences, laureate of the State Prize of the USSR, and honored scientist, academician Mustafa Topchubashov.

Academician Mustafa Topchubashov was a highly influential figure who set an example of intellectual excellence with his multifaceted and profound activities. He contributed significantly to Azerbaijan’s medical science, playing a key role in the establishment of modern medical education and the health system. Topchubashov is considered one of the founders of the surgical science school in the country, with fundamental research in various fields of medicine and surgery. His original treatment methods, applied widely in practical surgery, and the international representation of Azerbaijani surgery are strongly associated with his name.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel