Iran’s Central Bank spills beans on funds provided for import

Iran’s Central Bank has put its money where its mouth is, setting aside a whopping $10.2 billion for imports from March 21 to June 6, 2025. Roughly $2 billion went to the bread and butter of essential goods and pharmaceuticals, while a hefty $8 billion was earmarked for trade goods. Key imports ran the gamut from medicines to cars, electronics, and a smorgasbord of other sectors.

