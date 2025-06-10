Iran’s Central Bank spills beans on funds provided for import
Iran’s Central Bank has put its money where its mouth is, setting aside a whopping $10.2 billion for imports from March 21 to June 6, 2025. Roughly $2 billion went to the bread and butter of essential goods and pharmaceuticals, while a hefty $8 billion was earmarked for trade goods. Key imports ran the gamut from medicines to cars, electronics, and a smorgasbord of other sectors.
