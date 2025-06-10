Kazakhstan keen to export multimillion-dollar processed products to North Macedonia
Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is ready to export to North Macedonia processed products worth over $320 million, Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev said during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia Timcho Mutsunski.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy