President Tokayev highlights Finnish partnership in talks with OSCE

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 10. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen and expressed support for OSCE activities, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, President Tokayev noted that this year, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. Half a century later, this document remains the foundation of European security, enshrining such key principles as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and respect for human rights. Kazakhstan firmly adheres to these fundamental values," added Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.



The President also praised the state of Kazakh-Finnish relations. He emphasized that Finland is a long-standing partner of Astana in the Scandinavian region and expressed readiness to further increase contacts.

In turn, Elina Valtonen emphasized that the OSCE attaches great importance to the development of ties with Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

"I recognize your efforts to strengthen Kazakhstan's international standing, through which the country has established itself as an influential middle power in the region and the world. Kazakhstan's authority is strengthened, among other things, through its active participation in organizations such as the OSCE. We sincerely appreciate your active role in a difficult period, especially in the economic and environmental spheres. Cooperation with the OSCE Program Office in Astana is very fruitful," the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office stressed.

Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed warm wishes to the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, and reaffirmed his readiness to work closely together to strengthen friendship and co-operation between the peoples of the two nations.