Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Ambassador praises Azerbaijan's efforts towards China-initiated AI Group of Friends

Politics Materials 10 June 2025 11:15 (UTC +04:00)
Ambassador praises Azerbaijan's efforts towards China-initiated AI Group of Friends

Follow Trend on

Nursultan Ziyadov
Nursultan Ziyadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ Azerbaijan became one of the first countries to join the Group of Friends on Artificial Intelligence (AI), created on the initiative of China, Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei said during a briefing dedicated to the celebration of the first International Day of Dialogue between Civilizations, held in Baku, Trend reports.

She emphasized that China holds global management in the realm of artificial intelligence in high regard and champions the idea that AI should be a boon for all humanity, rather than just a feather in the cap of wealthy nations.

"Azerbaijan actively supported the UN General Assembly resolution proposed by China and became one of the first countries to join the Group of Friends for international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence," the diplomat added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more