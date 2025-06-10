Ambassador praises Azerbaijan's efforts towards China-initiated AI Group of Friends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ Azerbaijan became one of the first countries to join the Group of Friends on Artificial Intelligence (AI), created on the initiative of China, Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei said during a briefing dedicated to the celebration of the first International Day of Dialogue between Civilizations, held in Baku, Trend reports.

She emphasized that China holds global management in the realm of artificial intelligence in high regard and champions the idea that AI should be a boon for all humanity, rather than just a feather in the cap of wealthy nations.

"Azerbaijan actively supported the UN General Assembly resolution proposed by China and became one of the first countries to join the Group of Friends for international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence," the diplomat added.

