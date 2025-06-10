EBRD and EU partner to accelerate SME innovation in North Macedonia
North Macedonia’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are set to receive a major boost in digitalization and green innovation thanks to a new two million euro loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), backed by the European Union. The initiative aims to enhance competitiveness and resilience across the country’s private sector.
