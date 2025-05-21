New rail link between China and Uzbekistan strengthens Middle Corridor for global trade
Photo: Uzbekistan Railways
The newly launched Tianjin-Tashkent rail route has officially begun operations, connecting one of China’s largest ports, Tianjin Port, with Central Asia. This new corridor strengthens trade relations, enhances the Middle Corridor's connectivity, and offers significant advantages for international logistics, including shorter distances, faster delivery times, and reduced transportation costs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy