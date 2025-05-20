Iranian Hormozgan Province's western ports augment cargo turnover
Cargo handling at Iran’s western Hormozgan ports has seen a 14 percent uptick since March 2025, hitting the ground running. More than a million tons of goods were moved, covering oil, non-oil products, and a hefty 25,000 tons on the go. On top of that, a whopping 12,000 cars hit the road to Central Asia and Iraq.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy