Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Mohammed Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

It is with great pleasure that we extend to Your Excellency our congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day.

We wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity.

We express our highest consideration and esteem to Your Excellency.''