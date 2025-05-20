Azerbaijani Army holds drills on ins and outs of combat operations (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia for 2025, drills on the conduct of combat operations were held for servicemen of the Serbian Armed Forces, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

During the drill conducted by the specialists of the Azerbaijan Army’s Special Forces, participants practiced the use of various weapons, combat formations, advancement techniques, and the rules and methods for using unmanned aerial vehicles and observation and attack drones in combat operations.

In alignment with the operational protocol, a series of tactical marksmanship exercises were executed.

