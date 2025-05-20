Iran commits to enhancing economic and trade relations with Turkmenistan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Iran commits to enhancing relations with Turkmenistan in all areas, especially in the economic and trade spheres, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the Tehran Dialogue Forum, along with creating conditions for consultations on the development of bilateral relations, is an opportunity to examine important issues at the regional and international levels.

At the meeting, Meredov said that the agreements reached within the framework of the 18th meeting of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission being held in Tehran will result in an increase in trade turnover and the development of cooperation between the two countries.

The ministers of the two countries also exchanged views on cooperation in international circles and mutual support for each other's initiatives.

To note, on May 18, a two-day Tehran Dialogue Forum was held in Tehran with the participation of officials from 53 countries.

