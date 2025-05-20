Kyrgyzstan’s state budget resources exceed targets in January-April 2025
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s state budget resources exceeded targets by over 14 billion soms ($166 million) in the first four months of 2025, driven by strong tax and customs collections, according to government data. Officials also reported robust GDP growth and highlighted recent sovereign credit ratings reflecting macroeconomic stability.
