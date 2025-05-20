President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of GlobE Network 6th plenary meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 6th plenary meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (the GlobE Network) of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Trend reports.

"Dear participants,

Let me welcome you to the 6th plenary meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime held in Baku.

The fact that Azerbaijan is hosting this event is a clear indicator of its growing authority within the international community. The meeting brings together professionals representing various legal systems of the world and serves as an embodiment of our shared determination in the fight against corruption.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has always considered the fight against corruption a national and international priority. The legal and institutional framework in this regard has been established through the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Main Anti-Corruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General’s Office. These institutions have played an important role in strengthening transparency and accountability through digital transformation, open government principles, and international cooperation.

For many years, Azerbaijan was subjected to military aggression by Armenia. During the occupation of our lands, a policy of ethnic cleansing was carried out, and numerous crimes against humanity were committed against our people. These facts were a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law and human rights.

Illegal exploitation of our natural resources, large-scale corruption, and the deliberate destruction of infrastructure were pervasive in the occupied territories for years. Finally, as a result of the Patriotic War in 2020 and the anti-terrorist measures carried out in 2023, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan were fully restored. The end of the occupation marked the beginning of a new era, accompanied by the restoration of sovereignty and justice, as well as the return of life and the rule of law to those territories. Transforming the liberated lands into a space of progress is one of the main pillars of our state policy. Today, Azerbaijan continues its constructive efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was held in Baku last November. By hosting this prestigious event, Azerbaijan demonstrated solidarity in the fight against global climate challenges and reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral diplomacy by bringing together world leaders, representatives of international organizations, and experts in relevant fields.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has made significant progress since regaining independence. As a result of large-scale reforms carried out in all areas, including the law enforcement system, sustainable development and stability have been achieved, and the rule of law, as well as the protection of human rights and freedoms, have been secured. Today, our country's law enforcement agencies contribute to the fight against transnational crime and all forms of threats by effectively cooperating with their foreign partners.

The 29th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the International Association of Prosecutors, held in Baku last fall, brought together lawyers from various countries and once again demonstrated our determination to jointly combat all forms of crime and cooperate with international partners.

Today, technological developments related to artificial intelligence, digital financial systems, and the cyber environment have given rise to new forms of corruption and other crimes. These complex and rapidly changing challenges pose new and diverse tasks for law enforcement agencies on a global scale. Azerbaijan is committed to strengthening its capabilities in close cooperation with international partners to counter these threats.

Our country attaches special importance to cooperation with the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Although it is a young platform, the GlobE Network has quickly become an effective and inclusive international mechanism that unites professionals working in the field of anti-corruption from around the world.

I am confident that this plenary meeting will open new opportunities for expanding international cooperation against corruption, making a significant contribution to achieving the objectives we have set in this area and to realizing our common goals.

Let me once again welcome you all to Azerbaijan and wish the meeting every success," the address reads.