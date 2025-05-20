President of Malawi congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. President of the Republic of Malawi, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your national holiday - 28 May - Independence Day, I am pleased to extend my congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Malawi and on my own behalf.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express my hope that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened in line with the interests of our peoples in the coming years.

Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health, and for the tranquility and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.''