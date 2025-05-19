Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover jumps in 4M2025

Azerbaijan's foreign trade totaled $16.9 billion from January through April 2025, up 24.1% from the same period in 2024. Exports reached $8.78 billion, while imports surged to $8.13 billion. As a result, the trade surplus fell to $651.79 million, 4.15 times lower than last year.

