President of Uzbekistan ratifies strategic alliance agreement with Azerbaijan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has signed the law ratifying the alliance agreement with Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the National Database of Legislation of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, in April 2025, the ratification was approved by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan. The agreement was signed by the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ilham Aliyev, during the first session of the Supreme Intergovernmental Council between the countries on August 23, 2024, in Tashkent.

According to the Senate of Uzbekistan, the document establishes mutual commitments not to participate in any blocs or alliances directed against each other and to refrain from actions that could harm the strategic partnership and alliance relations between the two countries.

The agreement creates favorable conditions for expanding political cooperation, developing trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties, as well as implementing new joint projects.