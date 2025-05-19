Chinese tourism to Azerbaijan hits new heights with nearly double arrivals
Azerbaijan saw a slight overall increase in foreign visitors in early 2025, welcoming nearly 736,000 tourists from around 170 countries, with a notable rise in arrivals from China and Israel. While visits from Gulf and CIS countries declined, tourism from the European Union and other regions experienced modest growth.
