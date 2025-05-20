Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 20, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 17 currencies increased, and 27 currencies decreased compared to May 19.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,956 rials, and one euro is 641,493 rials, while on May 19, one euro was 638,585 rials.

Currency Rial on May 20 Rial on May 19 1 US dollar USD 570,956 572,102 1 British pound GBP 762,497 759,487 1 Swiss franc CHF 684,369 682,831 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,920 58,499 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,429 55,121 1 Danish krone DKK 85,997 85,606 1 Indian rupee INR 6,684 6,685 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,468 155,780 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,857,926 1,856,330 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,264 203,201 100 Japanese yen JPY 393,740 393,056 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,002 73,212 1 Omani rial OMR 1,483,070 1,485,981 1 Canadian dollar CAD 409,308 409,681 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,282 336,510 1 South African rand ZAR 31,594 31,711 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,694 14,725 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,100 7,089 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,856 157,171 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,576 43,662 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 368,681 366,322 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,255 152,561 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,518,500 1,521,548 1 Singapore dollar SGD 440,880 440,126 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,267 468,652 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,046 19,130 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 417,553 417,624 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,517 103,695 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,141 79,360 100 Thai baht THB 1,724,083 1,720,594 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,012 133,178 1,000 South Korean won KRW 411,066 409,052 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 805,298 806,914 1 euro EUR 641,493 638,585 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,712 112,415 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,448 208,682 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,712 34,788 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,142 8,151 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,338 174,688 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,859 336,531 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,024,923 1,025,149 1 Tajik somoni TJS 55,250 55,146 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,683 163,244 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,057 6,056

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 801,989 rials and $1 costs 713,804 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,144 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,361 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 815,000–818,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 916,000–919,000 rials.

