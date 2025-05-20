Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 20

Business Materials 20 May 2025 10:39 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 20, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 17 currencies increased, and 27 currencies decreased compared to May 19.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,956 rials, and one euro is 641,493 rials, while on May 19, one euro was 638,585 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 20

Rial on May 19

1 US dollar

USD

570,956

572,102

1 British pound

GBP

762,497

759,487

1 Swiss franc

CHF

684,369

682,831

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,920

58,499

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,429

55,121

1 Danish krone

DKK

85,997

85,606

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,684

6,685

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,468

155,780

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,857,926

1,856,330

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,264

203,201

100 Japanese yen

JPY

393,740

393,056

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,002

73,212

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,483,070

1,485,981

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

409,308

409,681

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,282

336,510

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,594

31,711

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,694

14,725

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,100

7,089

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,856

157,171

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,576

43,662

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

368,681

366,322

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,255

152,561

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,518,500

1,521,548

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

440,880

440,126

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,267

468,652

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,046

19,130

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

417,553

417,624

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,517

103,695

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,141

79,360

100 Thai baht

THB

1,724,083

1,720,594

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,012

133,178

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

411,066

409,052

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

805,298

806,914

1 euro

EUR

641,493

638,585

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,712

112,415

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,448

208,682

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,712

34,788

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,142

8,151

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,338

174,688

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,859

336,531

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,024,923

1,025,149

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

55,250

55,146

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,683

163,244

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,057

6,056

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 801,989 rials and $1 costs 713,804 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,144 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,361 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 815,000–818,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 916,000–919,000 rials.

