Governor-General of Commonwealth of Australia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Samantha Mostyn, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''On the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian Government and people.

May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.''