Azerbaijan’s air navigation body gains recognition at Airspace World 2025 in Lisbon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ The Air Traffic Management Department of Azerbaijan Airlines, "Azeraeronavigation" (AZANS), part of AZCON Holding, has announced the outcomes of its participation in "Airspace World," organized by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) in Lisbon on May 20, 2025, Trend reports.

The exhibition served as a vital platform to reinforce Azerbaijan’s position in global air navigation, deepen international cooperation, and exchange expertise in air traffic management.

Taking place in the heart of Portugal from May 13-15, the event gathered the bigwigs of the global aviation industry, along with the sharpest minds in innovation and key decision-makers, to chew the fat about the future of airspace management. The event centered on strengthening global partnerships, advancing cutting-edge technologies, and embedding sustainable development principles. It drew participation from 200 companies, representatives spanning more than 110 countries, and attracted over 10,000 international visitors.

AZANS pulled out all the stops at its dedicated stand to highlight the pivotal role of Azerbaijan’s airspace as a safe and sound corridor bridging East and West. They also shone a light on their modernization initiatives, sustainability efforts, and plans to tighten the screws on global and regional coordination.

During the event, AZANS held high-level meetings with international service providers, including the United Kingdom’s NATS, Germany’s DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung, the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and members of CANSO and Airports Council International (ACI World), reinforcing its commitment to cooperation and knowledge sharing.

A notable achievement was AZANS’ impressive recognition in the “Collaboration and Community” category at the ATM (Air Traffic Management) Awards 2024, a prestigious global accolade in air traffic management. AZANS earned this award as part of the “Green Aviation Insights” (GAIN) project, a collaborative initiative involving the UK’s NATS, Azerbaijan’s AZANS, Malaysia’s Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), and Belgium’s skeyes, which was honored as one of the top initiatives in this category.

Additionally, AZANS conducted high-level meetings with leading global technology providers such as INDRA, Aireon, ADB SAFEGATE, SITA, Searidge Technologies, UFA, NG Aviation, and ERA to discuss the integration of advanced surveillance, communication, and digital systems.

These engagements are the bread and butter of AZANS’ strategy to bring Azerbaijan’s air traffic management infrastructure into the modern age by embracing top-notch international standards and best practices.