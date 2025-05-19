Azerbaijan , Spain discuss inter-parliamentary relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has had a meeting with the Speaker of the Senate of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Rollán as part of her official visit to that country, Trend reports.

Welcoming the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Speaker of the Senate Pedro Rollán mentioned the Spanish side’s interest in continuing the expansion of the relations between the two countries. As he stressed, the Senate attaches great importance to strengthening the ties between the Parliaments and is ready to support the co-operation between the Governments.

The Speaker of the Senate spoke very highly of the economic growth parameters of Azerbaijan before mentioning the backing to Spanish companies in our country, especially, in the transport sector. Then, he highlit the high appreciation of the energy collaboration between our countries.

In turn, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova touched upon the successful advancement of the co-operation between Azerbaijan and Spain in a number of areas; she also referred to the positive experience of interacting in the economic field. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, besides, mentioned the extensive opportunities to promote the growth of co-operation in other areas as well.

Going further, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova broached the positive dynamic in the progress of the political ties of late, mentioning specifically the visit of Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Pedro Sánchez to our country in the COP29 context, his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the agreements about promoting the bilateral relations that were achieved during that meeting.

As Speaker of the Senate Pedro Rollán recalled, Members of the Senate had gone to Azerbaijan together with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Pedro Sánchez for the COP29 participation; according to Rollán, the Senators had praised the excellent organisation of that important international event and had also observed the dynamic nature of the Azerbaijani society.

As the conversation unfolded, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova underlined the significance of furthering the co-operation between the parliaments. The importance of reciprocal visits of parliamentary delegations was spoken of in this respect. Also, the meeting saw an exchange of opinions about setting up co-operation between parliamentary committees.

Then, they addressed issues of humanitarian co-operation between our countries. It was remarked that the connections in education and culture foster closer bonds between our peoples. Pedro Rollán expressed gratitude for the interest and attention shown towards the Spanish language in our country. The discussion also covered the respect for multicultural values as a unifying characteristic of Azerbaijan and Spain.

It should be mentioned that Speaker Sahiba Gafarova had signed the memorial book before the meeting began. Besides, the parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan were shown round the Plenary Chamber of the Senate of the Kingdom of Spain.