IsDB stands ready to support digitalization of MSMEs in Azerbaijan - official

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 19. ​The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is ready to provide comprehensive support to Azerbaijan in the field of digitalization and development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Officer in Charge Director General of the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD) Adil Alsharif said as he answered the question from Trend at the panel discussion titled “Digital Solutions for Empowering MSMEs and Fostering Socio-Economic Development” as part of the IsDB's annual meeting in Algiers.

"We got engaged in the topic, and we are very excited about doing this in Azerbaijan. Our strategy includes really supporting MSMEs and including the area of digitization," he noted.

According to him, the support is usually provided in two areas - technical and financing support, and it applies to both Azerbaijan and other major countries.

"The governor or the authority head can contact the bank, providing a specific project idea or project proposal. This is done with our regional hubs in the relevant region of Azerbaijan. But definitely, IsDB is ready for this kind of support," he added.

