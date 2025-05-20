President of Austria sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to you my most sincere congratulations.

The recent agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a peace treaty is a source of hope, and we welcome this promising development. We encourage the swift signing of the agreement with Armenia, thereby bringing this conflict to a definitive end for the mutual benefit of both nations' peoples.

I would like to take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for the well-being of you and your family, as well as for the peace and prosperous future of the people of Azerbaijan.''