We can build digital and sustainable economic future for regional dev't - CICA's SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. We can open the doors to new opportunities for regional development and build a more inclusive, digital, and sustainable economic future, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay said at the 10th plenary session of the CICA Business Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Today's forum is a great opportunity to share ideas, build direct connections, and explore new areas for collaboration. I hope that today's discussions will be fruitful and pave the way for partnerships that will bring real benefits to businesses and communities across the wider CICA region," he mentioned.

The 10th Business Forum of the CICA is attended by Sarybay, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, Orkhan Mammadov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, Mammad Musayev, Advisor to the Chairman of KOBIA, Elnur Aliyev, as well as Russian and Kazakh guests.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel