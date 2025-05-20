Kyrgyzstan pledges support for CICA’s SME business growth initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ Kyrgyzstan is ready to support initiatives aimed at developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as discussed within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), said Maksat Mamytkanov, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 8th Plenary Session of the CICA Business Council in Baku, Mamytkanov emphasized that the innovations and cooperation projects being tossed around at the platform are worth their weight in gold for Kyrgyzstan. In this regard, the ambassador expressed his country’s willingness to offer diplomatic resources to advance cooperation.

The diplomat called on the CICA Secretariat and the current chair — Azerbaijan — to consider using Kyrgyzstan’s embassy in Baku as a platform to strengthen cooperation and promote initiatives.

“We are always open to cooperation and ready to provide comprehensive support to ensure that your initiatives and best practices reach their target audience — representatives of small and medium-sized businesses — as quickly as possible,” he stated.

Mamytkanov underscored the criticality of engaging women entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan in collaborative initiatives within the framework of CICA.



He posits that the evolution of small and medium-sized enterprises is pivotal in the economic metamorphosis of Kyrgyzstan, facilitating its assimilation into global logistics networks and propelling the progression of sustainable economic practices and alternative energy solutions.

