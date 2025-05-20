Tajikistan sees foreign investment growth while direct funding lags
Tajikistan attracted 15.4 billion somoni ($1.4 billion) in foreign investment during January–April 2025, which is a notable year-on-year increase. However, foreign direct investment (FDI) made up only 5.5 percent of the total. Authorities have been instructed to intensify efforts to attract direct investment, especially in support of industrialization and job creation.
