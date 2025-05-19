Iranian MFA discloses further particulars of looming Iran-US dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ The only discussion process between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program consists of indirect talks, said Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran today, Baghaei noted that these indirect negotiations are managed by Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side and Steve Witkoff, the US Special Representative for Near East Affairs, on the American side.

He noted that so far, four rounds of indirect talks have been held between the two countries, and related information has been shared. Beyond this process, there are no other discussions taking place between Iran and the US.

Baghaei emphasized that every negotiation aims to resolve a dispute. Despite differing positions, Iran remains committed to a logical and fair agreement to prove its justified stance.

"Participating in a process does not mean accepting the opposing side’s views; rather, every process is meant to follow up and investigate the disputed issue," he said.

To note, three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

