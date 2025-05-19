Azerbaijan, Oman forge new path with first-ever consular consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The first consular consultations in the format of a video conference between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman were held today, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Omani delegation was headed by Mohammed bin Nasir al-Mabsali, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Sultanate of Oman Rashad Ismayilov, responsible officials of the foreign policy structures of both countries, representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Science and Education, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

In the course of consultations the prospects of development of consular cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman, possibilities of expansion of bilateral legal framework in this field were discussed.

In addition, the sides discussed the provision of effective consular assistance to citizens of both countries. Experience was exchanged in the field of application of digitalization in providing consular services, and it was stressed that there is a wide potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in this area.

Furthermore, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of justice, internal affairs, education, labor, social protection, and other spheres.