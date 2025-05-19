Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation kicks off official visit to Spain

Society Materials 19 May 2025 11:26 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation kicks off official visit to Spain
Photo: Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, has embarked on an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The delegation was welcomed at Madrid’s Barajas International Airport by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Spain, Ramiz Hasanov, along with other officials.

As part of the visit, Speaker Gafarova is scheduled to hold meetings with several Spanish dignitaries, during which the current state and future development of interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Spain will be discussed.

The official visit will conclude on May 20.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more