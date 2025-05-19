Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation kicks off official visit to Spain

Photo: Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, has embarked on an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The delegation was welcomed at Madrid’s Barajas International Airport by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Spain, Ramiz Hasanov, along with other officials.

As part of the visit, Speaker Gafarova is scheduled to hold meetings with several Spanish dignitaries, during which the current state and future development of interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Spain will be discussed.

The official visit will conclude on May 20.

