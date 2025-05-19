Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan participates in Int'l Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum" (PHOTO)

19 May 2025
Azerbaijan participates in Int'l Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum" (PHOTO)
Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev took part in the XVI International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum," held under the theme “Digitalization: new reality and opportunities for expanding cooperation,” the nation's Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The event was a melting pot of discussions, covering the whole nine yards from international partnerships to finance and investment, transport logistics, tourism, education, and healthcare.

During the plenary session, Mustafayev laid it all on the table regarding Azerbaijan’s strides in digital transformation and shone a light on the big projects that are in the pipeline in this arena.

As part of the visit, Mustafayev also held bilateral meetings with several high-ranking officials, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World.

These meetings dug deep into the potential for boosting economic connections, building bridges in bilateral and multilateral relations, paving the way for transport and logistics infrastructure, and tightening the bonds of cooperation among regional organizations. Special attention was given to collaborative efforts in trade, investment, and digital technologies.

The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the national stand at the “Russia Halal Expo” international exhibition, which showcased achievements in product and service sectors.

