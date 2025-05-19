Kazakhstan discloses new infrastructure funding for utility upgrades in Kyzylorda
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The government of Kazakhstan is funding major infrastructure improvements in Kyzylorda and Zhezkazgan. In Kyzylorda, the focus is on repairing the city’s heat and power plant to ensure stable heating for residents. In Zhezkazgan, efforts are underway to modernize the outdated water treatment facilities, aiming to improve access to clean drinking water. Both projects are considered socially important for the well-being of local communities.
