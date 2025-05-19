The Intellectual Property Agency migrated its IT systems to the "Government Cloud"

The implementation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No. 718 dated June 3, 2019, on the creation of the Government Cloud (G-cloud) and the provision of “cloud” services, continues.

The Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was the next state institution to transfer its information systems and resources to the "Government Cloud."

The information systems and resources of The Intellectual Property Agency have been fully migrated to the Data Center of "AzInTelecom" LLC, located in Baku. "AzInTelecom" LLC provided the Intellectual Property Agency with cloud-based solutions, including virtual servers (IaaS — Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and data backup (BaaS — Backup-as-a-Service). As a result, the institution has ensured high availability of its critical systems.

It should be noted that the organization responsible for the "Government Cloud" project is "AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON). Within the framework of the project, the IT systems of state institutions are fully or partially migrated to AzInTelecom's data centers in Baku and Yevlakh. The migration of government agencies to the "Government Cloud" leads to a reduction in current IT costs and an increase in the productivity of information systems. This process facilitates enhanced security of information systems, establishing a stable and sustainable IT infrastructure, and high-quality services with prompt coordination and 24/7 monitoring.

"AzInTelecom" LLC is the first organization in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region to obtain the international compliance certificate "TIER III."