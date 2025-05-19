Iran's FM utters nation's willingness to negotiate win-win deal for sanctions relief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ Iran is prepared to reach a mutual understanding that serves the interests of all parties in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against the country, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

Araghchi noted that an agreement is achievable if there is genuine political will from the other side and Iran’s legitimate rights under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) are respected.

He emphasized that Iran’s right to peaceful use of nuclear energy should not be disregarded. The Iranian minister also briefed his Turkish counterpart on recent indirect talks between Iran and the United States, as well as meetings held with three European countries.

Fidan, in turn, welcomed Iran’s constructive diplomatic approach and reaffirmed Türkiye’s readiness to provide any necessary support in this direction.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel