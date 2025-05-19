Kazakhstan’s Kostanay sees strong growth in rail freight movement in early 2025
In early 2025, the Kostanay region of Kazakhstan experienced a notable increase in rail container shipments, reflecting a strong upward trend in freight activity. Key commodities such as grain, milled products, asbestos, and compound feed saw significant growth in transport volumes. Kazakhstan Railways highlighted the formation of numerous routes, emphasizing the region’s expanding role in national and regional logistics.
